The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Ladysmith, are packing a sleigh ride of fun this holiday season with several opportunities to get out and enjoy Christmas.
December 2
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Ladysmith, are packing a sleigh ride of fun this holiday season with several opportunities to get out and enjoy Christmas.
December 2
As part of Winter Magic, St. John’s Lutheran Church will hold a “Night to Remember” with meal and Christmas Music. Contact Lois at 715-532-9406 for more information.
December 3
The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce will host Pictures With Santa 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Rusk County Visitor Center. Pictures With Santa are free and while supplies last, there will be candy.
The annual Winter Magic, co-sponsored by the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Ladysmith will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 with a string of activities to light up your weekend.
The Winter Magic Holiday Gift Show will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Ladysmith Elementary School. Toad House will have a hot chocolate bar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also at this time, Plaid Peacock will have a Winter Magic specials. Beginning at 9 a.m until 4 p.m. event goers can enjoy s’mores in downtown Ladysmith at Centennial Square.
Hope Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas cookie walk at 10 - 11:30 a.m. There will be a gingerbread house display and historic home tour at the Carriage House 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Cookies, carols and crafts will be performed by the Ladysmith High School Choir 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Rusk County Community Library.
The Miner Theatre will offer a free movie at 11 a.m.
There will be horse drawn carriage rides will be held 1-3:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, Ladysmith.
The annual Winter Magic parade will begin at 5 p.m. in downtown Ladysmith. Complimentary cookies will be available at the start of the parade until gone.
Following the Winter Magic parade, there will be a lighting ceremony at the Armstrong Pavilion at Memorial Park at 6 p.m.
The VMA/Drop Zone Bar & Grill will hold an adult formal winter ball 7-10 p.m. There will be music, dancing and hors d’oeuvres with a cash bar. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Rusk Area Visitor Center and the VMA.
December 4
The Ladysmith Community Singers will hold their annual concert at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 at United Church of Christ, Ladysmith. This year’s concert is titled “An Old Fashioned Christmas” and will feature many sacred and secular favorite songs of days gone by. Following the concert, there will be light refreshments served in the church fellowship area.
Honor a loved one or remember a passed loved one this year. The Love Light Ceremony will be held 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.