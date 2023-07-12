Preliminary site plan

The Commonwealth Companies of the Madison area proposed a 40-unit development of townhomes near the Flambeau River.

A planned new 40-unit townhome development along the Flambeau River in Ladysmith appears to be in doubt due to competition from another 40-unit planned housing project.

While a new residential proposal at the Lindoo Avenue former school site remains on track, a new housing development at the former county animal shelter on Phillips Avenue is on hold. Both properties are owned by the city.

