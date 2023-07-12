A planned new 40-unit townhome development along the Flambeau River in Ladysmith appears to be in doubt due to competition from another 40-unit planned housing project.
While a new residential proposal at the Lindoo Avenue former school site remains on track, a new housing development at the former county animal shelter on Phillips Avenue is on hold. Both properties are owned by the city.
Last August, the Ladysmith Common Council selected a Request for Proposal submitted by Commonwealth Development Corporation. The company based in the Madison area had been proposing 8 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units. The cottage style buildings would utilize a majority of the 5.25 acre property for the residential development. Its proposal calls for the city to sell the property to Commonwealth for $1 “to ensure extensive value engineering is not required and the municipal assistance request remains within reason.”
At the same time, the city was in talks with Northpointe Development for the former school site project.
In each case, Northpointe and Commonwealth were the only developers to submit RFPs.
A key funding component for each development was an allocation from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Administration. With WHEDA awarding funds to Northpointe for the Lindoo Avenue former school site, those funds were no longer available for Commonwealth and the Phillips Avenue former animal shelter site.
Commonwealth had planned to use the competitive WHEDA 9 percent tax credit for the project, according to City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr. There are points available for the 9 percent application if the community hasn’t received a 9 percent award in recent past.
“The old elementary school received a 9 percent award after Commonwealth put in their initial proposal. Their application scoring for the next year of funding wouldn’t score as well and might not receive funding,” Christianson said.
In March 2021, the council unanimously approved hiring Northpointe to redevelop the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue. Based in Oshkosh, Northpointe Development owns and provides market-rate affordable and senior housing in the state and elsewhere.
In June 2021, the council voted to sell the former elementary school to Northpointe for $1 in the ongoing effort to repurpose the property.
It appears Northpointe is closing in on assembling enough funding for the project as the purchase date deadline has been extended on at least four occasions during the last two years.
In November 2021, the council voted to extend the purchase offer closing date from the original Dec. 31, 2021, closing date to May 1, 2022, as city leaders seek funding resources. The council later extended this offer to May 31, 2022. Last September, the council agreed to amend the offer, extending the deadline to Dec. 31, 2022. Last December, the city council extended the purchase date of the former elementary school by Northpointe Development to Aug. 31, 2023.
The Lindoo School Apartments received funding from the 2022 allocation from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Administration, after the original WHEDA statement that the application was “on hold”
WHEDA Public Affairs Program Manager Raechelle Belli called it “a late award.”
“Due to the return of credits, we had extra credits to allocate and that project was given what it needed,” Belli said.
Northpointe Development was requesting $904,000 for an adaptive reuse of Lindoo School Apartments, with 40 total units with 33 of these units designated as low income.
The city would retain the recreational facilities north of school for possible parkland and other outdoor uses.
The city also is seeking a local historic property ordinance to help the school property qualify for energy tax credits. The property did not qualify for national historic property status, partly due to a newer gymnasium addition to the original school built in the 1950s.
Commonwealth had been proposing a workforce housing development of about 20-40 units ranging from 1-4 bedrooms depending on developer needs. Projected rents based on area median income is a one-bedroom unit at $412 per month at 30 percent AMI, a two bedroom unit at $848 per month at 50 percent AMI or $975 per month at 60 percent AMI and a three-bedroom unit at $972 per month at 50 percent AMI or $1,118 per month at 60 percent AMI.
Both projects have had fluid target dates for development pver the last couple of years.
Northpointe officials said in 2021 the company hoped to start construction in early 2022.
Commonwealth officials said in 2022 the company hoped to complete construction in late 2024.
