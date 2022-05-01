Representative James “Jimmy Boy” Edming (R-Glen Flora) announced, that he is seeking re-election as the State Representative for the 87th Assembly District. He was first elected in 2014, and has been reelected since 2016.
“Serving as the voice for the hardworking people of the 87th District in the State Assembly is truly the best job I’ve ever had,” said Rep. Edming. “Throughout the time I’ve had the privilege of serving in Madison I’m proud to have advocated for the values of the Northwoods and strove to ensure the voice of the people of the 87th District is heard at the Capitol”
This session Rep. Edming’s work has been highlighted by his advocacy on a number of proposals to help active-duty service members and veterans. He authored legislation that was incorporated into the state budget that ends state taxation of active-duty military pay. Rep. Edming has championed several other pieces of legislation to help veterans including being the lead Assembly author of legislation to expand the eligibility for the disabled veterans and surviving spouses property tax credit to more of our deserving disabled veterans. For his advocacy on this legislation and other veterans’ issues Rep. Edming was recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) – Department of Wisconsin as their 2021 “Legislator of the Year”.
In addition, Rep. Edming authored legislation with Senator Jerry Petrowski that provides state funding to aid with the cleanup of hazardous electronic waste left behind by the now-defunct company 5R Processors. This waste is contained at several sites around the state including sites in Rusk and Price Counties.
“I am incredibly proud of the work I did this session and the legislation I authored,” said Rep. Edming. “I remain humbled by the trust the people of the 87th have placed in me to serve as their voice in Madison. I look forward to meeting with folks around the district and earning their support again.”
