The Rusk County Board voted Oct. 26 to approve the 2022 county budget that calls for a 5 percent decrease in the tax rate.
According to Finance Director Kitzie Winters the 2022 tax rate decreased 5 percent from $7.16 per $1,000 equalized value in 2021 to $6.80 per $1,000 equalized value.
The decrease in the 2022 mill rate is a result of a 2 percent decrease in the county’s total operational levy and a 5.1 percent increase in the equalization value, according to Winters.
The 2022 equalized value is $1.31 billion, whereas in 2021 it was $1.24 billion.
The approved 2022 levy is $8,902,886; which is a decrease from the 2021 levy of $8,904,595.
The approved 2022 general fund expenditures are $17,628,360. In 2021 the general fund expenditures was $16,387,967.
“In 2021 we used fund balances to lower our levy, and in 2022 we are utilizing our general fund to lower the levy, which causes the number to increase,” according to Winters.
The county has increased its emergency funds to $750,000 from $200,000. The county is below what has been historically used between 2017-2019 from the general fund to lower the levy, according to Winters. The general fund is described as strong.
Some of the factors affecting the decreased levy are some of the departments have seen increased revenues, savings through staffing attrition, COVID-19 grant funding due to the pandemic and no increases in the county’s health insurance. The levy was further lowered, according to Winters, due to completing repairs on bridges.
Some departments do have increases to their budgets and those are attributed to increased maintenance, two additional elections in 2022, interns in the parks department and increased wages.
Supervisors approved a resolution during the meeting to increase county employee wages by 2 percent on Jan. 1, 2022.
The county is also now offering new services, such as well decommissioning and shoreland protection in the Land Conservation Department, that are funded through the powerline funds, and not the levy, according to Winters.
In August, supervisors approved a motion to conduct an independent wage study with the goal of making wages for the county more competitive. The study is expected to be complete in April or May 2022. After extensive discussion, the board voted 12-6 to approve wage adjustments for 22 individuals, ahead of the wage study.
Several supervisors indicated they were unaware individuals or departments were seeking wage adjustments prior to the wage study. Some of the individuals requesting the adjustment bypassed their committee and some bypassed their department head.
County Chairman Dave Willingham said, “Based on what department presents to the committee, we assumed they were representative of who they oversee.”
County Coordinator Andy Albarado said the county does not have a standard operating procedure for bringing requests, like wage adjustments, to the county board for consideration. “The primary and consistent step is that they flow through the Personnel Committee, before going to the Board,” said Albarado.
At other times wage adjustment requests can originate with a committee request, according to Albarado, and are part of a department restructuring (possibly downsizing staff and splitting up duties), or a new hire outside of established wage ranges.
Supervisor Bob Stout said, “The county will have a hard time replacing people, or they’ll go elsewhere.” Several supervisors made remarks about the difficulty of acquiring and retaining quality employees.
Granting wage adjustments now, before the wage study, has an advantage of developing a framework for wages over the next five to 10 years, according to Albarado. “The wage increases acted upon last month were based upon requests to address changes in duties and market factors to remain competitive in retaining and attracting workforce in an increasingly competitive market for some positions,” said Albarado.
The consultant completing the wage study will also review job classes, positions and duties and use those to develop wage tiers. These tiers will help the county to have a long term plan for wages so it remains competitive in the market.
Supervisor Lisa Dobrowolski said, “The market is very different than it was one year ago.”
She spoke to the lack of a guarantee that a qualified person would be available for a lower amount of pay.
“We can’t afford to leave [positions] not filled,” said Dobrowolski.
Supervisor Jim Meyer questioned why some employees are receiving wage adjustments, ahead of the study, and other employees are not. Meyer also questioned why so many individual requests were lumped into one resolution.
Supervisor Tony Hauser echoed Meyer and asked it would be wise to hold off on wage adjustments until the wage study was complete.
With various means of making wage adjustment requests, Albarado is not anticipating other employees to also submit similar requests.
“It will be up the Personnel Committee and board if they want to consider it,” said Albarado.
