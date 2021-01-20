Power House was awarded $5,779 from the COVID-19 Out-of-School Support Grant as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Department of Administration, on behalf of the State of Wisconsin, issued grant awards to organizations providing out-of-school care for youth during the pandemic.
Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), the COVID-19 Out-of-School Support Grant program provides eligible organizations grant awards to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased staffing costs, cleaning and sanitization, and additional costs to ensure high-quality programming otherwise impacted by COVID-19.
“These organizations are lifelines for so many families and children,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “Investing in their financial stability will undoubtedly contribute to a quicker recovery for Wisconsin’s communities and families.”
Power House Executive Director Lanita Stutzman said, “I am very proud of the team and how we worked together and made this happen without missing a beat.”
Despite the challenging year, as an after school program, Power House serves grades sixth through twelfth and has adjusted and become creative in how it continues to offer Rusk County youth with its programs.
During quarantine Power House continued to build relationships with weekly Zoom gatherings. It also held a career series where students enjoyed hearing from a rocket scientist, farmer, FBI agent and many more as participants laughed, played games, connected, and won prizes.
When Power House resumed its in-person programs, participant attendance was more then when participants left for quarantine, according to Stutzman.
“We are grateful for the Covid-19 Out of School support grant that helped us make up the difference from last year’s annual fundraiser to this years.” Said Stutzman. With the opportunity to move to their new location at the old Ladysmith Elementary School, expanding programs and increasing attendance, this grant will go to continue to provide the youth with a safe place to learn, grow and build positive relationships.
Grant awards are contingent upon successful negotiations and the State’s determination of its best interests. The State remains the sole determinant of its best interests. All Program costs and grant agreements must adhere to applicable State Statute, the Program Grant Announcement, CARES Act provisions and guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
