Voters headed to the polls, Tuesday, to cast ballots in the Wisconsin Partisan Primary. Those with the most votes will advance as their party’s nominee for a final decision in the November General Election.
Several races remained close well into the night, leaving some final results still too close to call on Wednesday morning
In the race for Wisconsin Governor, advancing will be (Inc.) Tony Evers who ran unopposed for the Democrats and Tim Michels for the Republicans.
In the race for Wisconsin Lt. Governor, advancing will be Sara Rodriguez for the Democrats and Roger Roth for the Republicans.
In the race for Wisconsin State Attorney General, advancing will be (Inc.) Josh Kaul who ran unopposed for the Democrats and the top finisher for the Republicans still too close to call Wednesday morning.
In the race for Wisconsin Secretary of State, advancing will be Doug La Follette for the Democrats and Amy Loudenbeck for the Republicans.
In the race for Wisconsin State Treasurer, advancing will be John Leiber for the Republicans and the top finisher for the Democrats still too close to call Wednesday morning.
For U.S. Senator for Wisconsin, advancing will be (Inc.) Ron Johnson for the Republicans and Mandela Barnes for the Democrats.
For U.S. Congress District 7 in Wisconsin, advancing will be (Inc.) Tom Tiffany for the Republicans and Richard Ausman who ran unopposed for the Democrats.
In the race for Wisconsin State Senate District 29, advancing will be Cory Tomczyk for the Republicans and Bob Look, who ran unopposed for the Democrats. Rusk County resident Jon Kaiser ran a spirited campaign, but finished third with about 18 percent of the Republican vote.
In the race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 87, advancing will be James Edming for the Republicans and Elizabeth Riley, who ran unopposed for the Democrats. Edming, a Rusk County resident, easily bested challenger Mike Bub with 63 percent of the Republican vote. Edming is running for his fifth term in the Assembly.
In local races, Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace and Rusk County Circuit Court Clerk Lori Gorsegner ran unopposed.
Results are unofficial until approved by the board of canvassers that reconciles the poll list of the electors who vote by absentee ballot with the corresponding poll list of the electors who vote in person to ensure that no elector is allowed to cast more than one ballot.
The Ladysmith News will have more election results next week.
