Four fire departments battled a structure fire near Conrath Sunday night in conditions made more dangerous due to exploding fireworks.
The Sheldon Fire Department was dispatched at about 9 p.m., July 9, to a report of a fire in the 8000 block of County D, just east of Wis. 27.
The first arriving fire units advised a 2,400 square foot building was fully involved. Fireworks were going off inside, which made the initial attack difficult.
The Cornell Area Fire Department was requested for a full response.
The Ladysmith Fire Department was requested for tankers.
The Bruce Fire Department was requested to bring two tankers a portable pump.
The caller reported he turned off the power on the main road.
Incident command for the 40’x60’ building immediately requested assistance from the Cornell Area, Bruce and Ladysmith fire departments.
The fire was called under control at about 10:15 p.m., about 1 hour and 15 minutes after the original call.
Fire crews remained on scene for about 2 more hours to put out hotspots.
The building is deemed a complete loss, according to Sheldon Fire Department officials.
There were no firefighter or civilian injuries during this call.
Two subjects were at the property when the fire started, according to sheriff’s department records. They both advised an unknown reason for ignition of the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown, officials said.
The fire appears to have started on the southeast corner of the structure, where there was hay stacked, officials said..
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
County land records show the property, W8049 County D, is owned by John A. Ewer, of Holcombe.
The Sheldon Fire Department was the lead agency fighting the fire with mutual aid assistance from the Cornell Area, Bruce and Ladysmith fire departments. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department and Rusk County Ambulance Service also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.