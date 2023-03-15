Looking Back

This is a look back through the Ladysmith News archives.

10 YEARS AGO  (2013)

A fire in an apartment above the Finish Line Bar on Worden Avenue in Ladysmith forced 30 bar patrons and residents of the apartments to evacuate as flames roared through side and front windows of the building. Bar patrons had no idea the building was on fire when the call to evacuate was issued. The fire also damaged a nearby laundromat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.