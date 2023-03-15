10 YEARS AGO (2013)
A fire in an apartment above the Finish Line Bar on Worden Avenue in Ladysmith forced 30 bar patrons and residents of the apartments to evacuate as flames roared through side and front windows of the building. Bar patrons had no idea the building was on fire when the call to evacuate was issued. The fire also damaged a nearby laundromat.
In a related matter Ladysmith police arrested Brett Cox, a resident of one of the upstairs apartments on charges of arson and endangering safety.
The Flambeau School Board hired Matthew Spets as its new district administrator, replacing retiring administrator Bill Pfalzgraf.
The Ladysmith Lumberjills lost a sectional final game to Neillsville, 37-25, to end their season.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The 6,800 square foot Marshfield Clinic-Ladysmith Dental Center was taking shape in downtown Ladysmith. It was to have 12 exam rooms, 2 labs, a hygienists work area and unfinished space for expansion. It was scheduled to open in June with four dentists.
The Ladysmith City Council approved a contract with a Chippewa Falls firm to design a new fire hall for the city.
An 80-foot-long dairy barn and seven head of cattle were lost in a fire at the farm or Robert and Annette Stone on Wis. 27 in the Town of Willard.
A traveling Smithsonian exhibit, “Barn Again: Celebrating an American Icon,” was to open March 14 in the Rusk County Community Library. Ladysmith was one of only seven communities in the state to host the exhibit.
The Ladysmith Job Center moved back into its quarters on W. Second Street three months to the day after a tornado struck the city, damaging the building.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
The Flambeau mine south of Ladysmith had been bustling with activity for more than a month as giant earthmoving machines removed the overburden covering the copper ore at the state’s only operating metallic mine. Approximately 140,000 cubic yards of material had been removed.
An architectural consultant told the Flambeau School Board that the cost of remodeling and new construction at all of the district’s school would be more than the district could borrow.
Hope Lutheran Church was to dedicate its new addition, which included an elevator.
Rusk County unemployment in January was 15.1 percent, highest in the northwestern part of the state.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
A former Ladysmith woman was fined $1,000, placed on two years’ probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a charge of giving false information to police in connection with a hit and run traffic death near Weyerhaeuser.
Although Ladysmith-Hawkins teachers hadn’t settled their 1982-83 contract, they made a proposal for 1983-84.
Lake House, a group home designed to serve elderly individuals who didn’t need full service of a nursing home, was to open next to the Ladysmith Nursing Home.
The Weyerhaeuser Wildcats basketball team earned their first berth in the Spooner sectional since 1942. The Ladysmith Lumberjacks ended their season with a regional lost to Amery.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
The Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board voted 5-1 to discontinue the Camp Flambeau Program at Ladysmith High School at the conclusion of the current school year.
Ladysmith High School received an “A” rating from the North Central Assn. of Colleges and Secondary Schools.
Ladysmith tavern owners presented a petition to the city council asking that taverns be permitted to be open on election days. State statues permitted such openings.
The old Central School was moved from it location north of Glen Flora to the Rusk County Fairgrounds, where it was to be restored by the Rusk County Historical Society.
A young Flambeau Falcons boys basketball team made a valiant try, but lost both games at the Spooner Sectional.
Jim Para rolled a Flambeau League record series of 704 with games of 235, 266 and 203, shattering the previous record of 678 held by Archie Christianson.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Ladysmith City Council tabled action on a motion to impose one-hour parking restrictions on streets surrounding Ladysmith High School, which lacked a parking lot.
Ronald Sisko and Dorothy Gass were crowned king and queen of Hawkins High School’s homecoming festivities.
Joe Moreau, Jr., won a two-week trip to Germany and Switzerland in the “St. Paul Dispatch” and “Pioneer Press” subscription contest. The 14-year-old Ladysmith youth, who delivered both papers, won the contest by one point.
Assemblyman Willis Hutnik announced that a fire lane would be built though the Flambeau River State Forest on the west side of the Flambeau River.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
The state was to conduct a tax assessment hearing in Ladysmith on March 24. Those who petitioned for it had to establish that the city’s tax rolls were inequitable.
The Miner Theatre interests were seeking a building permit for a Dairy Queen in Ladysmith on U.S. 8 across from the Log Cabin Grocery.
Rev. Clarence Van Guilder of Radisson brought his Ford to Robinson Motors because the engine seemed to be knocking. When the mechanic opened the hood he saw a barn owl staring at him. The owl was alive, but had a broken wing. Van Guilder recalled an owl flying in front of his car, but thought it passed underneath the vehicle. It apparently entered the engine compartment through the grill.
Fifth Ward Councilman Walter Anderson charged that a sewer on River Avenue was taking in 60 gallons of water per minute, resulting in an additional flow of 36 million of gallons of water per year.
Rusk County snow removal costs for the winter totaled $27,000.
Students of the Rusk County Farm rural school, which recently burned, were being transported to Weyerhaeuser.
The Central Broadcasting Co., which owned WEAU Radio in Eau Claire, was granted a license for a television station to operate on channel 13.
Dick Morgan and Bill Ludvik of Ladysmith High School were named to the all-conference basketball team.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
J.F. Buchholz announced he would be a candidate for mayor, opposing R.B. MacDonald.
Rusk County was preparing for a Red Cross fund drive, according to chairman Thorwald Ditmanson.
J.W. Bishop, Soo Line roadmaster on the east-west division, was planning a graveling and grade revision program between Ladysmith and Rhinelander during the summer. Gravel from the pit at Bruce was to be used between Ladysmith and Prentice.
Hay and oats were being hauled to starving deer in the vicinity of Beaver Dam Rapids on the Flambeau River.
Among the features at the Unique Theater were the “Thunderbirds” starring Gene Tierney and Alfred Hitchcock’s “Saboteur” starring Robert Cummings and Priscilla Lane.
The PTA was sponsoring classes on “The Homemaker and the War.”
An ad placed by Stokely Brothers & Co. proclaimed, “The war can be won or lost right here on our farms.”
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
A 60-year-old stranger died when he fell 25-30 feet from the Soo Line railroad bridge at Bruce. The engineer of passenger train No. 85, which left Ladysmith at noon, said he observed a man crossing the bridge as the train approached. The man stepped away from the rails onto a projecting beam, but the vibration of the train was so great he fell onto the ice below. The train stopped at Bruce so the crew could get a cot and then backed to the bridge. The injured man was placed on the train but died a short time later of a skull fracture and internal injuries.
There was a influx of deposits after Ladysmith banks reopened following the federally-imposed bank holiday.
Work on the new Brooklyn Bridge was moving along briskly. The concrete pour for the last pillar was nearing completion, and the arduous task of putting 400 tons of steel in place was starting. The main stringers were 86 feet long, 6 feet high and 16 tons in weight.
Among the films showing at the Unique Theater was “They Just Had to Get Married” starring Zasu Pitts and Slim Summerville.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
A bill in the Assembly would create the Town of Wilkinson in the northwestern corner of Rusk County.
Hintz Bros. announced it would construct a shingle mill in Ladysmith downsteam from the Flambeau River Lumber Co. mill. The company had operated a mill at Ingram for two years, but that mill was destroyed by fire last summer.
The chamber of commerce was considering a petition asking the Soo Line to attach a coach to its local freights, Nos. 25 and 26, between Weyerhaeuser and Hawkins.
The Menasha Wooden Ware Co. was to commence its sawing season April 2, giving employment to 100 men.
The Flambeau correspondent reported that engineers for the Omaha Railroad were gathering data on a branch line from Bloomer to Ladysmith.
Olaf Olson finished his logging for the Fountain-Campbell Lumber Co., getting out close to 1.5 million feet of logs.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
A bill was introduced in the Assembly to create the towns of Wilson and Murry in Rusk County.
The brick passenger depot in Ladysmith was to be ready for use in about two weeks. It was closed after fire burned through the roof of the structure. While none too large, it was one of the finest depot on the Soo Line outside the Twin Cities.
The ladies of St. Mary’s parish were to serve a St. Patrick’s Day supper at the opera house in Ladysmith.
James Green, a resident of Tony for the past 15 years, died. His funeral was the largest ever held at St. Anthony’s Church at Tony.
The Musical Munroes, a vaudeville group, was to perform at the Unique Theater in Ladysmith.
O.E. Anderson was to erect a two-story building on Worden Avenue across from the site of the old passenger station.
Ed Austin & Son were selling their ice business in Ladysmith. Included were two large ice houses filled with ice, two teams, two wagons, sleighs and harnesses.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
D.D. Page and Frank Hulbert of Barron purchased the lots east of W.E. Clark’s residence on Hemlock Street (now Miner Avenue) in Ladysmith and let a contract to erect a 26x100 foot bowling alley. (The building was on the site of the present telephone company building at the corner of Miner Avenue and E. Second Street).
Robert Corbett broke camp for his logging operations.
A. Roesler’s sawmill at Shaw Dam started up. He expected to cut one million feet.
Marshfield capitalists were considering the matter of building and operating a brewery in Ladysmith.
The scheduled time of the eastbound afternoon passenger train, No. 84, was changed from 3:22 to 2:16.
The Weyerhaeuser correspondent reported that residents were again using wagons rather then sleighs. “Watch for the bluebird and the robin.”
Chris Peterson came up from Milwaukee, bought a team and started to clear a farm on his 80 acres in 36-6-22.
A bill had been introduced into the legislature to detach the five southern townships of Gates County and reattach them to Chippewa County.
The small boys found dry sports and were playing marbles “for keeps.”
Special services conducted by Revs. Wetzel and King were held in the new Ladysmith Church of Christ each evening of the week.
