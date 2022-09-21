A new mural dedicated to famous people from Ladysmith and surrounding communities of Rusk County has been erected.
It is located southwest of the intersection of Lake Avenue and W. Fourth Street N. It is near the former farmers market pavilion next to the train crossing.
Featured on the mural are Ron Kovic, Yvonne (Ahlstrom) Falge, Don Churchill, Walter Evans, Robert Doyle, Jim Leonhard, E.M. Dahlberg, Wallace and Hazel Grange and Donald Hoffman.
“Ladysmith is dotted with many wonderful murals paying tribute to our history and the beauty of our area and showing our community pride,” said City Administrator Alan Christianson. “Whether it is our area veterans, famous persons, outdoor heritage, natural beauty or history, the murals help tell the story of our community to residents and visitors alike.”
Christianson said the murals add visual interest throughout the community, whether they are covering plain walls or accenting green spaces.
“Rarely does a day go by where I don’t see someone stopping to look at one of our many murals throughout the city,” Christianson said.
The artist for the Famous Persons Mural is Kelly Meredith, of Butternut. This is the same artist who has done the veterans, Evans Decoy and fish murals located around the city.
Christianson said the city has received recognition across the country for some of the murals.
“I’ve fielded calls and emails from communities from the East Coast to the West Coast and places in between regarding our veterans murals,” Christianson said. “Every time someone shares a picture of one of our murals, whether it is in a newspaper, on a website or on social media, it puts that image and our community in front of thousands, if not millions of people.”
The city and surrounding area have a fair share of standouts over their proud histories. They are acknowledged on the new Famous People mural.
Vietnam War veteran and anti-war activist Ron Kovic wrote the autobiography ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ the basis of the Oliver Stone film starring Tom Cruise. Kovic was born on July 4, 1946, in Ladysmith, but was raised in Massapequa, Long Island, New York. In 1964, Kovic joined the Marines and was sent to fight in the Vietnam War. On Jan. 20, 1968, he was shot in the spine during combat and paralyzed from the waist down. Because of his service and courage, Kovic was awarded a purple heart medal. But, instead of feeling like a hero, he grappled with feelings of guilt and shame. When Kovic returned to New York, he did not receive a hero’s welcome. He spoke at the 1972 Republic National Convention. In 1976 he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention. That same year, he published a best-selling autobiography, Born on the Fourth of July, detailing his experiences as a Vietnam veteran. A film of same title — based on Kovic’s book — directed by Oliver Stone and starring Tom Cruise as Kovic, was released in 1989. The film won two Academy Awards and several Golden Globe Awards, and increased public awareness of the activist’s causes.
Yvonne (Ahlstrom) Falge was born in 1927 and gained national recognition as a New York model. She currently lives in Burbank, Calif.
Don Churchill, a musician, was a member of The Texas Mavericks band. They played Western swing and hillbilly during the 1940s and 1950s.
Walter Evans, renowned duck decoy maker. Evans began the Evans Decoy Company in Ladysmith in 1921. He continued a very vibrant business until 1932 when his health caused him to cease operations. His son-in-law (C.A. Ellingboe, an undertaker in Ladysmith) took over until 1934 when the Evans Decoy Co. ceased operation. Evans Decoys are highly sought after by Wisconsin collectors.
Robert Doyle, did his WWII service as a Civilian newspaper correspondent in the Pacific writing for the Milwaukee Journal. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in journalism. Feeling the United States was too isolationist to get involved with the fighting in Europe and Asia, he became a war reporter and traveled to Australia with the 32nd Division. After the war he continued his newspaper career and also worked for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Jim Leonhard, professional football player and coach. He is currently the defensive coordinator of the Wisconsin Badgers football team. He is a former American football safety who played 10 seasons in the National Football League. A product of tiny Tony, Wisconsin, Leonhard arrived on campus in 2001 as an unheralded, 5-foot-8 walk-on and left four years later as a three-time first-team All-American. He played in every game of his four-year career, including each of the last 39 as a starting safety, en route to becoming one of the best defensive players in school history. He matched UW’s school record with 21 career interceptions, the fourth-most in Big Ten history, and finished with 50 passes defended — 25 of which came during his breakout sophomore season in 2002. His nation-leading 11 interceptions that year tied the Big Ten’s single-season record. He finished his career with 21 interceptions, tying Jamar Fletcher’s school record. He also broke the Big Ten record with 1,347 career punt return yards. Leonhard excelled in the classroom, as well. A two-time CoSIDA Academic All American, he also was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the prestigious National Football Foundation award referred to as the “Academic Heisman.” Though he went undrafted, Leonhard put together a 10-year NFL career with Buffalo, Baltimore, the New York Jets, Denver, New Orleans and Cleveland. He played in 142 games as a pro, starting 73 of them. He made 14 career interceptions and averaged 9.2 yards per punt return. He’s made four trips to the NFL playoffs and was part of three teams that reached the AFC Championship Game.
E.M. Dahlberg, Wisconsin Conservationist. Edwin Monroe (E. M.) Dahlberg was an educator, author and conservationist, and his life activities in those areas were intertwined. As an educator and school administrator at Ladysmith High School in northwest Wisconsin, he made conservation a mainstay in the school curriculum. He was also a nurseryman and arborist and is credited with planting trees along Rusk County and Ladysmith roads. He also encouraged development of the Ladysmith High School Forest, one of the first of its kind in Wisconsin. As an author, he developed a conservation textbook, Conservation of Renewable Resources. The book had four printings and was widely used in high schools across the Lake States region. In 1926, he was appointed to the then newly constituted Wisconsin Conservation Commission. He was the commission’s first secretary and part of a group of leaders who took bold steps to solidify Wisconsin’s conservation laws and practices. Dahlberg served from 1927-33.
Wallace and Hazel Grange, founders of the Sandhill Wildlife Area. During the peak of the Great Depression in the 1930s, an entrepreneur named Wallace Grange and his wife, Hazel, purchased 9,460 acres of abandoned, tax delinquent “wasteland.” Before purchasing the land that would eventually become Sandhill Wildlife Area, Wallace Grange spent a career working in game management with the former Wisconsin Conservation Department (now the Wisconsin DNR) as the state’s first superintendent of game management and for the U.S. Biological Survey (now the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) as a biologist. Grange became known as a competent biologist and was influential in working to develop wildlife management into a profession alongside Herb Stoddard, Aldo Leopold, Adolf and Olaus Murie, Sigurd Olson and others. The Granges spent 25 years restoring Sandhill and running their game farm. Upon retirement in 1962, they sold their living legacy to the state of Wisconsin, specifying that it be used as a wildlife demonstration and education area. Wallace died in 1987. He was inducted into Wisconsin’s Conservation Hall of Fame in 1993. Hazel died in 1997.
Gen. Donald Hoffman, four star general with the U.S. Air Force. Donald Joseph Hoffman was born April 24, 1952. He is a former United States Air Force four-star general who served as the 7th Commander, Air Force Materiel Command. He previously served as Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition from August 2005 to November 20, 2008. As Air Force Material Command’s commander, he leads the command’s 74,000 Air Force and civilian personnel, manage $59 billion annually in research, development, test and evaluation. He also oversees the acquisition management services and logistics support which is required to develop, procure and sustain Air Force weapon systems. Hoffman assumed his command on November 21, 2008. He retired from the Air Force on July 1, 2012.
City officials do not currently have any new murals on the drawing board, but may in the future. There are plans for lighting on the famous persons and the Centennial Square veterans murals when electricians are available.
Christianson hopes people enjoy the murals and learn the impact area residents have had across the nation and around the world.
“Our murals that are related to people, whether veterans, pioneers or famous persons, reinforce the notion that you can come from a small town and have a big impact. Ladysmith certainly has its share of great folks,” Christianson said.
