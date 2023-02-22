Voters across the state headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the Wisconsin Spring Primary. They were deciding which candidates advance in the race for State Supreme Court.
A select few city of Ladysmith voters also found one additional race in which to cast votes. District 5 residents at the polls also were narrowing the field of city council candidates for this position that included incumbent Jim West and challengers John Kenyon and Steven Weiss. Unofficial results on election night showed Weiss with 35 votes and Kenyon with 31 votes both advancing over West with 25 votes.
The candidates vying for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court were Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz. They were campaigning to succeed Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring after serving two full 10-year terms on the state’s high court. Her term will expire on July 31.
Unofficial results by PBS television on election night showed Protasiewicz advancing with about 46 percent of the vote and Kelly with 24 percent of the vote. Dorow was a close third with 22 percent of the vote and Mitchell with 7 percent.
Kelly and Dorow are generally regarded as conservatives with Protasiewicz and Mitchell viewed as liberals.
Since 2020, Roggensack has been one of three conservative justices who nearly always votes in a block with Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justice Rebecca Bradley. A fourth conservative, Justice Brian Hagedorn, occasionally votes with the three liberal justices on the court, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Justice Rebecca Dallet, and Justice Jill Karofsky.
While supreme court elections are officially nonpartisan, the court currently is considered to have a 4-3 conservative majority. With Roggensack, a member of the court’s conservative majority retiring, this election cycle will determine the ideological control of the court at least until the next election in two years.
Election results are unofficial until made final by the Board of Canvassers.
