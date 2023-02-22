Voters across the state headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the Wisconsin Spring Primary. They were deciding which candidates advance in the race for State Supreme Court.

A select few city of Ladysmith voters also found one additional race in which to cast votes. District 5 residents at the polls also were narrowing the field of city council candidates for this position that included incumbent Jim West and challengers John Kenyon and Steven Weiss. Unofficial results on election night showed Weiss with 35 votes and Kenyon with 31 votes both advancing over West with 25 votes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.