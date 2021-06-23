A Hawkins woman has published her first book about how to add a fox to your family.
Author Dianne Hooker published Why Fox Not in May of this year and teaches readers what to expect when opening their hearts and homes to raising foxes.
Hooker’s book is written for adults and anyone wanting to add a fox, as a pet, to their family.
“When I first thought about foxes as pets I did a ton of research and didn’t find the answers I was looking for,” said Hooker. After not finding the information on raising fox that she was searching for, she decided there needs to be more information and education on raising foxes.
Misinformation about the animal makes for a very misunderstood pet. “Too many people think they are cute, cuddly and will be just like their dog or cat. That is so far from the truth, said Hooker.
Often times pet foxes end up in rescues or, worse, are turned loose and left to fend for themselves, according to Hooker. With foxes being a unique pet, and animal, Hooker believes there are not enough fox rescues in the United States.
For more than a year, Hooker’s family has raised two foxes in their home despite being forewarned about the animal by many people. Her family learned about the unique animal and came to being able to understand it. “We learned through many mistakes what it really takes to own fox, especially in the house,” said Hooker.
Hooker’s fox now are living outside. Driving by her family’s farm, the foxes, Walnut and Ebby, can be seen. Her fox are the beautiful Silver fox. She affectionately refers to them as the dynamic duo.
When the fox were still being raised in the house, Hooker said her family had to put up many barriers throughout them that when people visited it looked like a home for the criminally insane. Wire panels on the windows, doors with fencing even locks on the cabinets had to be installed. Hooker said, “yes fox cause that much trouble, they were born to get in trouble.”
Why Fox Not is about the trial, tears and humor of learning to owning fox.
While Hooker does not claim to be an expert, she believes sharing what her family went through can successfully explain to others who are interested in raising a fox. The book teaches and educates readers on the why’s and how’s of fox ownership.
“I thought this book was one important enough to write to explain things that new fox owners didn’t understand and for old fox owners to have faith that things will work out in the end,” said Hooker on the importance of the information in Why Fox Not.
Hooker lives on a 40-acre farm in Hawkins and has many animals who, she says, are more than pets. She and her grandson, Robert Hooker, are joining forces to write more books. With a large number of animals and pets to care for, and expertise, they have plenty of stories to share.
Hooker received positive encouragement from a college professor, many years ago, who thought she had the imagination to write a book and helped her immensely to understand the written English language.
Hooker put the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic to use by using the time at home to write the book. “Now that I am homeschooling my grandson I thought it was the perfect time to set an example and write a book,” said Hooker.
Why Fox Not is 64 pages long; and while it’s not long, Hooker believes it is an “excellent read for anyone who is looking for information on fox or just wants to have a smile added to their day.”
Hooker says, “the message of the book is think carefully first, do much research.”
Currently, the book can be purchased online through Amazon and Barnes and Noble as a paperback and an ebook version is coming soon.
