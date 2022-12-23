Like many critical service providers, Xcel Energy is ready to respond to any electric outages that may occur during the predicted winter storm later this week. 

“Just like last week, we work hard to ensure that our crews are ready to respond if severe weather hits,” said BJ Rauckman, senior director for Distribution Operations for Xcel Energy-Wisconsin/Michigan. “We are monitoring this next system so we can safely and quickly respond to changing weather conditions.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.