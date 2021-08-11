Every county in the state except one is reporting “high” COVID-19 case activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Milwaukee County is the outlier, reporting “very high” case activity of the coronavirus.
During the last two weeks, the state experienced 191.8 cases for every 100,000 residents.
This is based on the rate of positive tests per 100,000 people over the past two weeks (the burden) and the percent change in cases over the past week (the trajectory).
Rusk County Health & Human Services officials reported a death related to COVID-19 last week. There now have been 25 deaths linked with the coronavirus since the pandemic was first reported in the U.S. in January 2020.
State DHS officials report about 192 people out of every 100,000 in Wisconsin were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two weeks, between July 21 and August 3. That’s nearly double the rate of 100 people per 100,000 in last week’s update. In Milwaukee County, that burden is 376 out of every 100,000 people.
Statewide, Wisconsin averaged 902 cases per day over the past 7 days. In its latest batch of test results there were 1,180 testing positive for the coronavirus that cases COVID-19. The average hasn’t been over 900 since early February, as the winter surge was easing.
During this same time:
— Rusk County experienced 117.0 cases per 100,000 residents and a trajectory showing no significant change in cases.
— Barron County experienced 87.2 cases per 100,000 residents and a trajectory showing growth in cases.
— Washburn County experienced 107.2 cases per 100,000 residents and a trajectory showing no significant change in cases.
— Sawyer County experienced 132.8 cases per 100,000 residents and a trajectory showing no significant change in cases.
— Price County experienced 94.1 cases per 100,000 residents and a trajectory showing growth in cases.
— Taylor County experienced 68.0 cases per 100,000 residents and a trajectory showing no significant change in cases.
— Chippewa County experienced 210.1 cases per 100,000 residents and a trajectory showing growth in cases.
The actual number of cases being reported is less as these counties have populations less than 100,000 residents.
Given new evidence on the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, the Center for Disease Control has updated the guidance for fully vaccinated people. CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.
School officials continue to firm up their back-to-school plans with Flambeau and Bruce school boards meeting this week to finalize their plan. The Ladysmith School Board is expected to make its final COVID decisions at its Wednesday, Aug. 18 meeting.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is strongly recommending school districts use newly updated COVID-19 recommendations when implementing local responses to the pandemic for the 2021-22 school year.
“As a former Wisconsin school district leader who led a school district through COVID last year, I know many students and families desire in-person learning and a safe return to the classroom this fall,” State Superintendent Jill Underly said. “We want schools open for in-person instruction. And we want to keep kids, educators, and families safe. The joint guidance we are strongly recommending districts follow provides a roadmap for a safe return to in-person school.”
Among the DPI’s updated guidelines, schools are encouraged to require masks for all children and adults while indoors and use layered mitigation and prevention measures. Masking on all public transportation, including school buses, is still required under order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Layered mitigation and prevention measures outlined in the guidance include promoting COVID-19 vaccination among eligible students, teachers, and staff; promoting correct mask use; encouraging physical distancing and cohorting; screening testing of students and staff experiencing symptoms; and enhanced cleaning and disinfection.
“To ensure our schools stay open to in-person instruction, it is essential districts do everything they can to keep kids, staff, and families safe,” Underly said. “With almost half a million children in our public schools currently unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, they remain vulnerable and susceptible to infection. Our schools must take appropriate measures and utilize available resources to ensure the safety of their students and staff. That includes wearing masks while indoors and utilizing other strategies and mitigation measures outlined in our updated guidance.”
The DPI’s recommendations were created in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and are based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s K-12 school guidance.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association says hospitals in the northwest health care region are treating 28 patients, including 2 in ICU. Statewide there were 388 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Aug. 5 with 117 of them in ICU. With 2,499 ventilators available statewide, there are 466 ventilated patients.
While COVID activity is increasing nationally, the local vaccination rate has remained fairly steady with about 32 percent of county residents completing the vaccine series compared with nearly 50 percent statewide.
The Delta variant is extremely infectious and is spreading more quickly than any strain of COVID-19 during this pandemic. The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 and the Delta variant is to get vaccinated. From January 1, 2021 through July 22, 2021, over 98% of COVID cases occurred among people who were not fully vaccinated.
Variant B.1.617.2, the Delta variant, was first discovered in India in samples in October 2020.
The Delta variant has several key mutations in the spike protein.
Studies show that this variant spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
Therapeutics, such as monoclonal antibody treatments, may be less effective on the Delta variant cases because of its unique mutations. Additionally, the antibodies produced by the body in response to natural infection or a COVID-19 vaccine may not defend against the Delta variant as well as the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
The COVID-19 vaccine is offered at the following area locations:
— Prevea Ladysmith Health Center; 1101 Lake Ave W, Ladysmith; 833-344-4373. Moderna (age 18+) Call To Confirm. Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+) In Stock. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+) Call To Confirm.
— Walmart, 800 W 10th St. S, Ladysmith; 715-532-2039. Moderna (age 18+) In Stock.
— Marshfield Medical Center - Ladysmith, 900 College Ave. W, Ladysmith; (877) 998-0880. Moderna (age 18+) In Stock. Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+) In Stock. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+) In Stock.
