The Ladysmith School Board voted 5-1, Wednesday, to require distance learning students who are failing on-line virtual classes to return to in-person instruction.
The decision will require all distance learning students who fail any virtual class during trimester two to return to in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year, beginning with the start of the third trimester on Monday, March 8.
High and Middle School Principal Greg Posewitz noted many students have failing grades.
As of the morning of Feb. 11, there were 49 middle school students failing one or more classes.This breaks down to 12 of 17 (71%) middle school distance learning students failing at least one class and 37 of 162 (23%) of in-person students failing at least one class.
There are 78 high school students failing one or more classes. This breaks down to 30 of 40 (75%) distance learning high school students failing at least one class and 48 of 200 (24%) of in-person students failing at least one class.
Both buildings have non-optional “homework lunches” for students failing classes to get work done. Other school time also is available and middle school offers after school homework help.
“Obviously, we can do that with students who are here. We can more easily hold those present accountable for their work,” Posewitz said in a report to the board.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel noted the on-line instruction was implemented for a reason, but the timing is right to make a change. She added the number of COVID-19 pandemic cases in the county continue to decline,and there have been days in a row without any new reports of illness cases.
There are no cases of the illness in either school building right now, according to Stunkel.
“So we have more control over being able to meet their needs, and make them successful so they can pass their classes,” Stunkel said.
The decision gives students about two weeks to contact families and get students caught up or face return to the classroom.
Virtual learners number 40 students at the high school and 17 students at the middle school. Of these 57 students only a few have medical reasons for learning from home, according to Posewitz. He added some learn from home because they don’t want to wear a facemask.
“Most of those kids are failing multiple classes,” Posewitz said.
Concern was expressed about how many families will object to their children being forced back to in-person instruction. It was also noted some families might welcome the move to help improve student learning.
“I would say if somebody has a true medical reason why they can’t have their children in school we would consider that,” Posewitz said.
School Board President Todd Novakofski noted the data that shows 75 percent of distance learners are failing at least compared with only 24 percent of in-person learners are failing.
“That should not be. Period,” Novakofski said.
“This method of instruction, teaching and learning is not working for this group of kids. We need to get them back to face-to-face, and let’s try that method that we are much more familiar with.”
School board member Melissa Rudack, who voted against the motion, asked if families have been contacted in hopes of encouraging struggling students to return to the classroom voluntarily.
Posewitz said staff have reached out to families, notifying them of failing grades and addressing attendance and truancies.
“We have been approaching this from every angle,” Posewitz said. “We can give them a lot more support if they are here in the school.”
The goal is to prevent problems and help students as best as possible, according to school board member Chrysa Ostenso.
“We don’t want to force anything on them, but it seems like the best way to help their kids,” Ostenso said.
