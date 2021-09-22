As entire elementary classes are placed on home quarantine due to increasing coronavirus activity and the number of individual cases rises among students and staff, the Ladysmith School Board is planning a new strategy for when to mandate masks.
The school board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to give administrators the authority to adjust mitigation strategies for safe in-person learning. The mitigation strategies are based on a set of guidelines, not hard rules, to be applied in a series of phases that ramp up based on how much COVID-19 is being reported. The board’s action allows administration to adjust the existing back-to-school plan.
The district currently is at “Phase 0,” with less than 20 percent of students in quarantine or isolation, according to School District Administrator Laura Stunkel.
At Phase 0, the school district basically follows its board-approved back-to-school plan with masks recommended and normal cleaning and sanitizing. The guidelines call for no restrictions on extracurriculuar activities, athletics and field trips.
Unlike a special meeting the prior week when almost 200 upset parents and community members succeeded in demanding the school board drop a planned mask mandate, the handful of audience members at the board’s regular meeting Sept. 15 seemed to agree with newly proposed mitigation strategies that will require face coverings as COVID-19 cases increase.
At the time of last week’s meeting, the district was at 8 percent on the COVID mitigation plan.
Phase 1 guidelines will be implemented when the number of students in quarantine or isolation are between 20 and 30 percent. Masks will be required and there will be increased cleaning of desks, lockers and handrails. Classroom desks will be sanitized between each class. Field trips will be canceled. Sports and extracurricular activities will continue with masks. The district may consider virtual concerts.
Phase 2 guidelines will be implemented when the number of students in quarantine or isolation are more than 30 percent. The district will move to distance learning. Deep cleaning and sanitizing will take place. Field trips will be canceled. Sports will continue depending on participation with no spectators. Some events will be canceled.
Determining when to quarantine will vary between schools.
At the elementary, masks will be required when there are two positive cases in a classroom and a switch to distance learning when there are four positive cases in a classroom.
Middle and high schools will have contact tracing conducted by the Rusk County Public Health Department.
District officials at the meeting reported quarantines of 7 at the middle school, 7 at the high school and two classes and 15 students a the elementary building. New data is reported daily on a school district website dashboard.
The dashboard only reports confirmed positive cases, according to Stunkel.
School board member Chrysa Ostenso called the phased mitigation strategy “complicated.”
“This could all be made simpler if we all just wear masks,” Ostenso said. “It is in every school building, and it is likely it is in almost every classroom. I don’t know why we have to wait until we have proof of a positive test. A lot of people aren’t even getting tested, so chances are it is in every classroom.”
School board member Melissa Rudack asked how any mask order would be enforced given the strong public opposition that included circulating petitions to recall board members that had originally voted for a mask mandate. She questioned placing the teachers between upset parents and administrators making the decisions.
“Parents have made it pretty clear that if they don’t want to send their kid in a mask they are not going to, so what are we going to do to ensure the safety of the other kids?” Rudack said. “I don’t think that is something I want to place on the teachers.”
Stunkel said phases would be implemented in large chunks of time following the case count in the area, not assessing each week if it should be masks on or masks off. Deciding daily or weekly would be too confusing for parents, she added.
“It will be a chunk of time when we will be doing everything we can to stay face to face,” Stunkel said.
Stunkel told the board she believes students will follow a teacher’s lead, especially when there is COVID-19 transmission in a classroom. She added district officials will communicate coronavirus transmission and safety protocols with families.
“I don’t think you have a teacher at the elementary school that isn’t going to be able to get kids on board with that. I don’t think we need a consequence,” Stunkel said. “I think if we deliver that information to parents, I don’t think we will get a ton of resistance. I really don’t.”
Rudack differed in opinion, citing parents at the special meeting.
“All the parents who spoke at the last meeting were not talking about how they didn’t want to wear a mask yet, they were talking about how they didn’t want their child to wear a mask at all,” Rudack said.
Only a handful of parents attended last week’s meeting.
District resident Dustin Mataczynski, who spearheaded the recall petition drive, was asked his opinion of the proposed mitigation plan. He supported the proposal, citing it provides a time frame over the originally approved back-to-school plan that had included a mask mandate essentially in effect all school year.
“We were not saying we didn’t want our kids to wear masks. We were saying we wanted the right to make that decision on whether or not they wear masks,” Mataczynski said.
Rudack said the school district would be making the decision under the new mitigation plan, not parents.
“I am concerned it is going to be an issue again, but maybe it won’t,” Rudack said.
The mitigation plan proposal passed without debate. It gives administrators authority to adjust mitigation strategies for safe in-person learning.
The decision allows for quick decisions to be made contingent upon coronavirus activity at a specific time, according to School Board President Todd Novakofski. He said parents will be kept “very well informed” of any decisions.
“Sometimes it is going to happen very quickly, and there won’t be time to get a lot of parent input. But, I think at the same time we are going to make sure when it doesn’t happen parents are very well informed. If there is going to be a time limit or a time for it 2 or 3 weeks they are going to be informed then immediately at the beginning that this is what is anticipated,” Novakofski said. “If it happens quickly we don’t know. Suddenly we might have four or two kids in a class who are sick or positive. We need masks now, so there may not be time for a lot of parent input.”
