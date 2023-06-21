The Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Age Trail and Barron County Special Olympic will Co-Sponsor an all-ages and all-abilities community hike
The public is invited to participate at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 24, on the Tuscobia Segment of the Ice Age Trail beginning at the Brill Millers Baseball Park, 2347 27½ St., Brill. Brill is about half-way between Birchwood and Rice Lake south of County V (28th Avenue).
