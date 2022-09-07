Flambeau Valley Arts Association

It’s almost time for the kick-off of the Flambeau Valley Arts Association’s amazing new 2022-2023 season. This year the FVAA will be bringing in magic and illusions, the music of John Denver, European music and folk dance, a very charming mid-western comedian, a trio which delivers classical chamber music but with a vaudevillian twist and a world class guitar quartet. Simply put, there will be something for everyone, and it will be right here at the Ladysmith Middle &High School Auditorium.

The first show is next week, Saturday, Sept. 17, when you’ll see Jared Sherlock’s magic, Las Vegas style illusions and clean comedy. This award-winning illusionist and comic magician features audience participation, high-energy comedy juggling, and much more. 

