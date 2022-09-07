It’s almost time for the kick-off of the Flambeau Valley Arts Association’s amazing new 2022-2023 season. This year the FVAA will be bringing in magic and illusions, the music of John Denver, European music and folk dance, a very charming mid-western comedian, a trio which delivers classical chamber music but with a vaudevillian twist and a world class guitar quartet. Simply put, there will be something for everyone, and it will be right here at the Ladysmith Middle &High School Auditorium.
The first show is next week, Saturday, Sept. 17, when you’ll see Jared Sherlock’s magic, Las Vegas style illusions and clean comedy. This award-winning illusionist and comic magician features audience participation, high-energy comedy juggling, and much more.
In November “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” are just a few of the songs you’ll hear as Dennis Curley and his fantastic six-piece band perform their tribute to one of America’s best-loved performers, John Denver!
February brings the incredibly versatile musicians, singers, and dancers of the Tamburitzans. Wearing elaborate costumes, these talented young performers are full-time college students who travel the country and the world to showcase a wide variety of European cultures through folk music and dance.
In March you’ll fall in love with Mary Mack’s wide-eyed delivery as she looks at life from a sheltered mid-westerner’s perspective.
The Fourth Wall is the perfect April Fool’s Day show. Part chamber music group, part theatre company, part modern dance troupe, part circus act, The Fourth Wall breaks the barrier between serious art and serious fun.
The Minneapolis Guitar Quartet, with music ranging from Bach to Piazzolla to Prince, is one of the world’s leading guitar ensembles and rounds out the season in May.
The FVAA is very excited about their new lineup but they’re also very excited about their ticket prices. With the increase in artists’ prices, it would make sense to increase ticket prices to match. However, the stated goal of the FVAA is “to provide high quality entertainment at a price area residents can afford.” In this current season of inflation, board members decided to keep individual tickets priced at the low, pre-covid inflation price of $15 each. Children will still be admitted free with a paid adult. Season tickets will continue to be a great deal at $80 for all six shows.
The Flambeau Valley Arts Association is a local non-profit organization with an all-volunteer board. It organized because of the belief that inclusion of the arts strengthens the entire community. Funded by a combination of grants, tickets, and community donations, the FVAA has been presenting community performances, school outreaches, and supporting special projects for the last 51 years. All donations are tax deductible and are used to support performers and pay for performance related expenses.
“This may be our best season ever! I know I say this every year,” said board member Brenda Danielson. “But it’s always true. I can’t believe the quality of the performers we are able to bring right here to Ladysmith. And don’t let the words Arts Association scare you off, there’s nothing stuffy about us. If you’ve never tried one of our shows, I challenge you to make this your year. I guarantee you’ll find something to love.”
The first show is family friendly magician and illusionist Jared Sherlock appearing at the LMHS Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
