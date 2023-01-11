10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Donald Lazar of Hawkins made his initial court appearance on a charge of first degree intentional homicide of his wife, Darlene, in their Hawkins home.
Rusk County Sheriff David Kaminski was elected president of the Badger State Sheriff’s Assn.
Ken Feucht of Ladysmith ended is 40-year railroad career. He started working for the Soo Line Railroad four years out of high school. He continued working for the Wisconsin Central Ltd. and then ended his career overseeing the rebuild of the rail line from Ladysmith to Poskin for the Canadian National Railroad.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
A Sawyer County officer shot and killed a 24-year-old male who pointed a shotgun at him and worked the action of the firearm. The incident happened on the La Courte Oreilles Reservation south of Hayward.
The former Brooklyn School, a landmark since 1920, was being razed. The building, used as a day care center for almost 20 years, was damaged in the 2002 tornado. A new day care center was to be built in its place.
The Bruce Village Board met for the first time in its new village hall. The building came within $3,100 of its projected cost of $551,900 and $3,000 of that was for a pull-down window for the clerk-treasurer’s office.
The new office in the Ladysmith Middle School was finished two weeks ahead of schedule and was now open to the public and students.
The first new home in the Tee-A-Way Golf Course development was taking shape.
The 211 Club and Back Door Cafe, which was damaged in the September tornado, reopened after extensive remodeling.
Taking advantage of mild conditions, construction workers put a new slate roof on the Ladysmith Post Office and installed new copper rain gutters.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
Ladysmith Fire Chief Brad Schuerer told firemen at a meeting that he intended to resign effective March 1. Scheurer, who had been with the department for 15 years, said his job frequently took him out of the city and he felt the department needed a fire chief who was available to answer calls.
Menomonie Mayor Chuck Stokke was to be featured at the annual meeting of the Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Sieg of B.J. Wood Products received the Chamber’s first Business of the Year award.
The only race for Ladysmith City Council was in District 3 where incumbent Stan Schmit was being challenged by former councilman Gordon Pedersen.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
With the Ladysmith City Council deadlocked over the question of expending funds for a study of refurbishing the old creamery building, mayor Lynn Fredrick broke the tie with a “yes” vote.
Three of the four Ladysmith City representatives up for election in the spring were not seeking re-election: Gordon Pedersen, Jim Schultz and Roger Albus.
A donation of more than $4,500 was received from the Ladysmith IGA Family Center towards construction of a shelter over Old Smoky.
A tower was being erected for the Channel 6 low-power TV station in Ladysmith.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Residents of the Town of Grant were to meet with the town board over the issue of 1973 tax assessments, which they deemed unfair.
A petition signed by 325 residents asked that rezoning of a 36-acre parcel recently annexed to the City of Ladysmith be put to voters as a referendum question.
Work was to start in the spring on an addition fo the Pioneer National Bank in Ladysmith.
WWIB, Wisconsin’s newest radio station, began programming Dec. 30. The 100,000 watt station was licensed to Ladysmith, but the studio and transmitting tower were located south of Cornell. The license had been acquired from Flambeau Broadcasting.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Flambeau Jaycees were planning a “Big Show” featuring local talent to raise money for projects.
Phil Peterson ended a 29-year career with the post office.
St. Mary’s Hospital in Ladysmith was overflowing at the start of the new year. At least one patient was occupying a bed in the hallway of the hospital because all the rooms were filled.
Earl Mondor, owner of the El Rancho Supper Club, paid the winner of the lucky deer contest with a check written on wood. Bob Prouty, winner of the $50, sent the wooden check to his brother-in-law in Denver, who took it to the bank to cash it. News of the unusual check was printed in the Denver newspaper and throughout the country via UPI new service.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Jim Cleary was heading the 1953 March of Dimes appeal, which was to begin with a special WLDY broadcast. The goal was to raise $5,000.
Ray Suess, retiring president of the Ladysmith Kiwanis Club, passed the gavel to incoming president Ted Shields.
Victoria Schgdloski Ohlfs, a resident of Rusk County for 56 years, died. Born Dec. 23, 1888, in Eau Claire, she moved at age 8 to the Flambeau settlement with her parents.
Two hundred people attended a meeting at Exeland to discuss plans for replacing the Windfall School., which was destroyed by fire Dec. 19.
The new 1953 Chevrolets wee to be on display at Blain Chevrolet in Ladysmith and Blain Motor Co. in Bruce.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
As part of the war mobilization effort a writing contest was to be held for 7th and 8th grade students in the rural schools. The topic was “Why we should have adequate gardens in 1943 and plans for gardens.
The crop of 18-year-olds registering for the draft in Rusk County was lighter than expected as many had already enlisted in some branch of the service. The number registered was 58.
E.M. Dahlberg was to teach a free course in physics at the high school. The class was to be subsidized by the government as pretraining for mechanical war-related work.
O. Garwood was re-elected president of the Ladysmith Civic Club. Other officers were B.J. Ludvik, vice president, and Glenn Peterson, secretary-treasurer.
Jan. 3 was the last day for using coupon No. 27 in war ration book No. 1 for purchase of coffee, but residents had until Jan. 31 to use coupon No. 10 to purchase three pounds of sugar.
The January war bond quota for Rusk County was $40,100.
Melissa Hayden, who came to Apollonia shortly after the 1891 marriage to her husband Ernest, died.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
Former President Calvin Cooledge died suddenly on Jan. 3 at his home in Massachusetts.
Andrew Collins, respected Ladysmith resident and veteran Soo Line employee, died. He began working for the Wisconsin Central Railroad in 1900 on a section crew and had been roadmaster of the Superior Division for 23 years. (He was the father of Eldon Collins who rain a grocery store in Ladysmith for many years.)
The Cohen and Fritz stores in Ladysmith were holding midwinter clearance sales.
The county commission deemed that all sales of county-owned land would be by cash only.
The Sunday-Monday feature at the Unique Theater in Ladysmith was Clara Bow in “Call Her Savage.” It was followed on Tuesday-Wednesday by “Faithless” starring Robert Montgomery and Tallulah Bankhead.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
The third anniversary of Prohibition was to be celebrated (not by the majority, for sure) with a program Jan. 16 at the high school.
Four children of Antone Doege and Wenzel Parosil had a narrow escape from a pack of wolves near their home on the Jump River. Two dogs, who were accompanying the children, held the pack of wolves off until one of the fathers arrived and drove off the howling wolves. One of the dogs was severely bitten.
The post office reported that the amount of incoming and outgoing mail in 1922 exceeded that of 1921.
The Weyerhaeuser Rod and Gun Club held a rabbit hunt Dec. 31 with two teams of 15 hunters. The winning team bagged 65 rabbits; the losing team 45. Members of the latter cleaned and prepared the rabbits for a feed.
Sheldon’s ice harvest was under management of Mr. Sanford and Clarence Brown.
The film “The Storm” had a successful opening at the Unique Theater in Ladysmith.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
The upper portion of the Soo Line’s brick depot in Ladysmith was destroyed by fire of unknown origin at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 9, The fire started at the east end of the depot and spread to the roof before firemen could extinguish it. Until it could be repaired the freight house was to be used as a ticket office.
New county officers sworn in at the courthouse were sheriiff O.H. McNally, treasurer O.A. Sergeant, register of deeds Elmer Hill and clerk of court W.J. McDermott.
Al Chriske and Nate Hand struck up a deal whereby Chriske secured the East Hotel (now the American) and Hand got Chriske’s residence west of the high school (later known as the West Side School).
Ladysmith’s name was among those of 11 cities featured on the front page of the “Milwaukee Sentinel’s” annual trade review issue.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
Miss Emma Blackburn, youngest daughter of D.W. Blackburn, prominent Bruce hotel and logging man for 20 years, was married to Henry Charrey of Tomahawk.
The first annual meeting of the Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. of the Town of Grant and Ladysmith was held. It was decided to include Gates County in the name.
Ice on the Flambeau River above the dam in Ladysmith was 20 inches thick.
G.B. Goocher and family moved into their new home on Hemlock Street (now Miner Avenue) on the corner just east of the Gates County Courthouse.
Messrs. Hanchett & Cushman leased the Haasl building on E. River Street (now Lake Avenue) and were preparing machinery for their soft drink bottling operation.
Harold Webster, cartoonist for the “Chicago Daily News,” was visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Webster in Ladysmith.
Machinery was being installed at the new paper mill in Ladysmith.
