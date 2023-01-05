Tammy Baldwin

Ahead of the second anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) voted to pass the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022, legislation that reforms and modernizes the outdated Electoral Count Act of 1887 to ensure that the electoral votes tallied by Congress accurately reflect each state’s vote for President. The bipartisan legislation passed late last year as part of the Omnibus Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023, which President Biden signed into law last week.

“Two years ago, a violent mob attacked our nation’s capitol in an effort to disrupt the democratic process and overturn the will of the people,” said Senator Baldwin. “We must never forget that dark day in our nation’s history, especially as threats to our free and fair elections continue. The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act is a necessary step to safeguard future elections and restore the American people’s faith in our democratic process.” 

