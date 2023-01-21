DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting nominations for the 2022 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award. Nominees are selected based on exceptional moral actions and character while out in the field.

Established in 1997, the Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award recognizes a hunter whose action is symbolic of Wisconsin's hunting heritage. This honor represents an outdoor tradition enjoyed responsibly, respectfully and safely.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.