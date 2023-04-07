Gov. Tony Evers announced he is seeking applicants for the Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 24. The appointment will fill the future vacancy being created by Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s resignation to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.
Applications are currently also being accepted for Branches 14 and 16 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. To apply for any of these vacancies, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.
