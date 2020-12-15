On the morning of Sunday, December 13, 2020, the Village of Walworth Police Department received the report of a missing 10 year-old female Jocelyn Van Duyn, from an address on Fox Lane, near North Main Street in the Village of Walworth, Walworth County, Wisconsin.
Law enforcement announced at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, the missing 10-year-old has been recovered alive and safe. The AMBER Alert has been canceled.
The child last had been seen on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at approximately 8:00 pm at her residence and was wearing a white shirt with an image of the Eiffel Tower on it, black pants, and dark colored tennis shoes. Jocelyn is approximately 5’3”, 140 lbs., has hazel eyes, and brown, shoulder-length hair.
