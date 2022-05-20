Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay is opening to the public for tours beginning Friday, May 27.
After three and a half years dormant, the birthplace of modern astrophysics is starting tours on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend to showcase not only the construction projects already completed but also to give an inside look at the continuing and upcoming restoration and refurbishment. These projects are part of an ongoing $25 million comprehensive campaign which has raised $13.5 million from individual and family donors since launching in 2020. Tickets must be reserved on Yerkes Observatory's website. All proceeds go to the preservation and restoration of this international landmark of science, architecture, and landscape design.
Founded by George Ellery Hale, the father of American astrophysics, Yerkes Observatory was designed by prolific architect Henry Ives Cobb and paid for by Chicago's "El" train builder Charles Tyson Yerkes. The University of Chicago established the Observatory and campus where it housed its astrophysics department from opening day in 1897 till a Geneva Lake area nonprofit (Yerkes Future Foundation) was passed the stewardship in May of 2020, saving Yerkes from probable demise. The Observatory still has the largest refracting telescope in the world. It's known worldwide as the Great Refractor. Yerkes also has sizable and modern reflecting telescopes in its other two domes.
Frederick Law Olmsted's firm designed the fifty acres of grounds. Yerkes staff have been working for two years to restore the grounds to the Olmsted 1906 plan and laboring to add their own botanical touches considering modern ecological knowledge. Wisconsin and the entire U.S. are celebrating Olmsted 200 this year (see attachment) and Yerkes Observatory's grounds have been recognized as part of that nationwide celebration. Parkitecture from Madison is now creating five miles of trails throughout the fifty acres of woods, lawns, and gardens that rise from the shores of Geneva Lake. The Observatory has installed 83 solar panels on its roof which will run much of the Observatory and its two EV chargers in the new dark skies compliant parking lot. There are new welcome gardens, pollinator gardens, oak savannas, and a future apiary. Wisconsin's champion yellowwood tree is in the center of the South Lawn. Visitors must pre-purchase tickets to park in the lot on Thursdays through Mondays, but visitors are free to stroll the fifty acres if they walk in from off-site when the tours are happening from 9:30am to 5:30pm on those days. The Observatory will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Tours of the restoration will give a behind-the-scenes look at the work being done, but also highlight the stunning exterior and interior that has made Yerkes Observatory architecturally significant. It is widely considered the most architecturally beautiful observatory in the world. Historically it is revered as the site where the most brilliant rotating collection of astronomers worked together at once between the 1890s and the 1980s. The astronomers who worked and studied here are a who's who among noteworthy astronomers: George Ellery Hale, E.E. Barnard, Mary Calvert, Edwin Hubble, Otto Struve, William Morgan, Nancy Grace Roman, Gerard Kuiper, Carl Sagan, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Richard Kron, and so many more. On his first visit to America in 1921, Albert Einstein had a must-see list. At the top were two places: Niagara Falls and Yerkes Observatory. He did in fact visit Yerkes on May 6th, 1921. (see attachment) After leaving Williams Bay, Wisconsin, he would go on to win the 1921 Nobel Prize for Physics. In the astronomy world, Yerkes is known as the Hall of Fame and is a definite pilgrimage site for this field of exploration.
Yerkes Observatory announced this week it had hired influential astronomer Dr. Amanda Bauer to be Deputy Director + Head of Science and Education. She will lead its astronomy and education missions going forward. Please see the attached press release for more information about Dr. Bauer and a more detailed account of Yerkes Observatory’s contributions to science historically. Yerkes will always have astronomy and science at its core, but it is branching out to include programs which explore the relationship of science to music, sculpture, landscape architecture, literature, and the arts across the spectrum. An 1897 home on site is being restored for astronomers and artists in residence.
