Employers are now able to apply for the latest round of Wisconsin Fast Forward grants from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD). Up to $2 million in funding is available to employers who demonstrate a critical need for skilled workers and are seeking training grants to develop and implement a business-led skills training program.

The Fast Forward Program encourages the development of innovative solutions at the local and regional level to bring together employers, educators, workforce development entities, and economic development organizations to meet area workforce needs and increase the economic capacity of area residents.

