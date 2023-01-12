Employers are now able to apply for the latest round of Wisconsin Fast Forward grants from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD). Up to $2 million in funding is available to employers who demonstrate a critical need for skilled workers and are seeking training grants to develop and implement a business-led skills training program.
The Fast Forward Program encourages the development of innovative solutions at the local and regional level to bring together employers, educators, workforce development entities, and economic development organizations to meet area workforce needs and increase the economic capacity of area residents.
"Now more than ever, employers are looking for new ways to attract and retain employees," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. "The Fast Forward program helps employers use customized training to develop hard skills in new and existing employees. At the same time, it connects trainees to industry-recognized credentials for long-term career growth."
Details on who is eligible to apply, application deadlines and award amounts are available in the Grant Program Announcement:
Eligible applicants include the following:
- Public agencies.
- Private organizations in all industry sectors.
- Coalitions or partnerships of entities under the auspices of a public agency or a private organization.
- Tribal governing bodies of a federally recognized tribe or band of Native Americans, or an organization appointed by the tribal governing body.
Deadline to Apply: 3 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Award Amounts: Grant awards range from $5,000 to $400,000 per grantee.
