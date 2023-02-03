This week is Identity Theft Awareness Week. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) have collaborated to encourage Wisconsinites to keep their documents and data safe. Tax return time can be a very vulnerable time for your personal data. Around 13 million Americans are victims of identity theft each year. Below are some tips on how you can keep your data safe:
- Never store your SSN on any device that may be vulnerable to data thieves or viruses
- File your taxes as early as possible so identity thieves don't have a chance to do it in your name first. This also grants you more time to resolve any issues before returns are due on Tax Day (April 18th, 2023)
- Use a mailbox lock or consider having your mail sent to a PO Box to prevent anyone from stealing your personal info via mail
- Use a shredder or similar method to dispose of unneeded documents containing personal info, such as your SSN or IRS account number
- Sign up for federal and state Identity Protection Personal Identification Numbers (IP PINs) with the IRS and DOR to add an extra layer of security to your tax filings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.