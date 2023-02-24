The governor's office is seeking applicants for Marquette County District Attorney.
The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Brian J. Juech’s resignation, effective March 10, 2023.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
Occasional snow showers. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Occasional snow showers. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 8:52 pm
The governor's office is seeking applicants for Marquette County District Attorney.
The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Brian J. Juech’s resignation, effective March 10, 2023.
The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m., on Fri., March 17, 2023.
The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.
For questions about the appointment process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.