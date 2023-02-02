The webinars in this 3-part series will introduce the dynamic forest concept in the Great Lakes region; discuss the benefits of active forest management for forest health, wildlife, and birds, and to share information on cost share funding for private landowner projects in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
Consulting foresters, forestry workers, natural resource managers, landowners, hunters, bird watchers and beyond, are encouraged to virtually-attend!
