Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

As Wisconsin’s primary consumer protection agency, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) receives tens of thousands of requests for assistance and resources each year. In 2022, DATCP worked to resolve more than 11,000 consumer complaints, successfully reached settlements in several investigations, and returned millions of dollars to Wisconsin consumers.

“DATCP’s Consumer Protection team is an essential resource for both consumers and businesses in our state,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “I am proud of the hardworking team who process and investigate consumer complaints, mediate resolutions to complex consumer issues, and provide valuable education, information, and training to Wisconsin consumers on scams, identity theft, and more.”

