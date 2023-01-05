Gov. Tony Evers is launching a statewide 'Doing the Right Thing' listening session tour to hear directly from Wisconsinites on the issues that matter to them as he prepares his 2023-25 executive budget. Topics covered in the sessions include pressing issues facing Wisconsinites and their families: addressing rising costs and national inflation; supporting our kids and public schools; ensuring healthcare is affordable and accessible; investing in high-speed internet and the state’s infrastructure and transportation systems; conservation and protecting our natural resources; and bolstering our state's workforce and building an economy that works for everyone.
Gov. Evers has hosted listening sessions for two consecutive biennia to provide an opportunity for folks to share their ideas, discuss and give feedback on the state’s biennial budget, hear about pressing issues affecting Wisconsinites and their families, and how the state can best support our local communities. Unlike typical listening sessions, the governor’s listening sessions involve facilitated, smaller group discussions that allow participating Wisconsinites to engage in conversation and dialogue with other Wisconsinites who share or have different perspectives on an issue as Gov. Evers, members of the Evers Administration and the governor's cabinet, and other state and local elected leaders have the opportunity to learn and listen.
The governor's listening session tour will begin in 2022 and carry on into 2023. The governor will host three budget listening sessions before the end of the year, including one virtual listening session in addition to in-person events in Kenosha and Green Bay. Additional listening session locations and dates will be announced in the new year.
All participants should register to attend at the links below. Wisconsinites are also welcome to submit written comments on any topic at any time before or after the listening sessions here. Members of the press are also invited to attend and will receive RSVP information in advance of the listening sessions.
An ASL interpreter will be available at the in-person listening sessions. Virtual listening sessions will include the option for closed captioning. Additional accessibility considerations may be available and can be requested by contacting GovPress@wisconsin.gov.
Virtual Budget Listening Session: Wednesday, Jan. 11, @ 6 p.m.
This statewide virtual listening session will provide the governor and his Administration with an opportunity to hear directly from Wisconsinites to inform them on the priorities you would like to see in the 2023-2025 biennial budget.
Wausau Budget Listening Session: Thursday, Jan. 12, @ 5:30 p.m.
Join Governor Evers for a Budget Listening Session in Wausau at Main Elementary School. This listening session will provide the governor and his Administration with an opportunity to hear directly from Wisconsinites to inform them on the priorities you would like to see in the 2023-2025 biennial budget.
Superior Budget Listening Session: Tuesday, Jan. 17, @ 5:30 p.m.
Join Governor Evers for a Budget Listening Session in Superior at Yellow Jacket Student Union. This listening session will provide the governor and his Administration with an opportunity to hear directly from Wisconsinites to inform them on the priorities you would like to see in the 2023-2025 biennial budget.
Eau Claire Budget Listening Session: Wednesday, Jan. 18, @ 5:30 p.m.
Join Governor Evers for a Budget Listening Session in Eau Claire at the W.R. Davies Student Center. This listening session will provide the governor and his Administration with an opportunity to hear directly from Wisconsinites to inform them on the priorities you would like to see in the 2023-2025 biennial budget.
