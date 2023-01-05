State budget listening session dates set

Gov. Tony Evers is launching a statewide 'Doing the Right Thing' listening session tour to hear directly from Wisconsinites on the issues that matter to them as he prepares his 2023-25 executive budget. Topics covered in the sessions include pressing issues facing Wisconsinites and their families: addressing rising ​costs and national inflation; supporting our kids and public schools; ensuring healthcare is affordable and accessible; investing in high-speed internet and the state’s infrastructure and transportation systems; conservation and protecting our natural resources; and bolstering our state's workforce and building an economy that works for everyone.

Gov. Evers has hosted listening sessions for two consecutive biennia to provide an opportunity for folks to share their ideas, discuss and give feedback on the state’s biennial budget, hear about pressing issues affecting Wisconsinites and their families, and how the state can best support our local communities. Unlike typical listening sessions, the governor’s listening sessions involve facilitated, smaller group discussions that allow participating Wisconsinites to engage in conversation and dialogue with other Wisconsinites who share or have different perspectives on an issue as Gov. Evers, members of the Evers Administration and the governor's cabinet, and other state and local elected leaders have the opportunity to learn and listen.

