Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca joined elected officials at the State Capitol to encourage people to search the DOR and other state unclaimed property databases to see if they have any unclaimed property.  Secretary Barca also stressed the importance of businesses holding unclaimed property to disclose it to DOR, so they can try and match it to its rightful owner. 

I'm pleased to stand here today with Representatives Tyler August and Tip McGuire who, along with Senator Jeff Smith and former Senator Jerry Petrowski, were authors on a comprehensive rewrite of unclaimed property legislation making it easier to connect Wisconsinites with their unclaimed property," said Secretary Barca.

