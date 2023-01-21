Gov. Tony Evers this week announced his appointment of Julie Schnolis to serve as Adams County Register of Deeds. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Jodi M. Helgeson, effective Jan. 13, 2023. Schnolis will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends on Jan. 5, 2025.
“With nearly a decade of experience as deputy register of deeds, Julie Schnolis has the professional experience and capability to quickly and efficiently transition into this role,” said Gov. Evers. “Julie will be a dependable, responsible, and capable register of deeds for the Adams County community.”
