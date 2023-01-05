Law enforcement officers and community partners came together Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 to recognize the more than eight years of service of Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 Roni, a German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix that passed away unexpectedly Dec. 8, 2022, 19 days shy of his 10th birthday.

Partnered with Trooper Justin Glasener, Roni was deployed more than 750 times. The pair played a key public safety role and was responsible for the seizure of large amounts of contraband during Roni’s eight-year career.

