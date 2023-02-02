Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. 

“From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our economy and help our businesses reach markets worldwide,” said Gov. Evers. “These grants will help maintain our harbors and ensure our ports are secure and reliable, all while strengthening our supply chains and our commitment to our port cities.”

