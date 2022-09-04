Avian flu

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Washington County. This is Wisconsin’s first confirmed case of HPAI in a domestic flock since May.

This year, 23 flocks in 15 counties have been confirmed with HPAI. All infected flocks are depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This week, Indiana and Minnesota have also announced new cases of HPAI in domestic flocks, and there have been recent detections among wild birds in Wisconsin. The fall and winter could be a critical time for virus transmission, so DATCP urges all poultry owners to implement strong biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the disease.

