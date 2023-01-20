U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced that the USDA is accepting applications to enhance the operation of rural transportation systems.
These investments in rural transportation systems build opportunities and prosperity for the people who live in rural communities by connecting them to economic resources they may not otherwise be able to access.
The grants are part of the Rural Business Development Grant program. Eligible applicants are qualified, experienced national organizations seeking to provide rural communities with training and technical assistance to improve passenger transportation services and facilities. USDA does not provide funding directly to individuals or businesses under this program.
USDA is offering priority points to projects that advance key priorities under the Biden-Harris Administration to help communities create more and better market opportunities, advance equity and combat climate change. These extra points will increase the likelihood of funding. For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/priority-points.
Applications will be scored, reviewed and selected on a competitive basis. Applications must be submitted to the applicant’s nearest USDA office by April 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. local time. Additional information is available on page 3376 of the Jan. 19, 2023, Federal Register.
