Gov. Tony Evers joined a broad-based group of climate, energy, environmental justice, and conservation organizations, businesses, and allies in Milwaukee this week to celebrate the official launch of the new Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin (CECW).

“Today, we have an historic opportunity to define Wisconsin as a clean economy state—to build a workforce, economy, and state that’s prepared for the 21st century, reduce reliance on out-of-state energy sources and lower energy bills for working families, and create new jobs and apprenticeships in innovative industries,” said Gov. Evers. “Now is the time for us to double our efforts to build the future we want for our state, and I’m so excited for the role the Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin is going to play in our efforts to do just that.”

