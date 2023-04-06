Gov. Tony Evers today signed Assembly Bill 28, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 4, which will classify county jailers as protective occupation participants under the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS) similar to state correctional officers and other law enforcement agents. This will help attract and retain local county jailers by ensuring the same benefits provided to other individuals with protective occupation status under WRS, such as earlier retirement at 50 years old and receiving duty disability benefits.
“I was glad to sign this bipartisan bill today that will help us retain and recruit county jailers and support their work in this critical field,” said Gov. Evers. “Ensuring adequate and safe staffing in our county jails and across our justice system is critical to keeping our communities and our state safe, and I appreciate the bipartisan work that happened with local leaders and stakeholders over the years to bring this bill to fruition.”
