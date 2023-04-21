Following their postponement on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather in the state, Wisconsin’s annual tornado drills will proceed as planned today. Everyone is encouraged to take time today to review and practice their tornado and severe weather sheltering plans.

For the drills, the National Weather Service will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests, which can be heard at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. if your device is set to sound test alerts or if you are actively listening to a weather radio at those times. Some communities may choose to test their outdoor warning sirens during the drill times, which is a decision made on the local level.

