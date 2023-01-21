Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the DATCP Farm to School Advisory Council through March 31, 2023. Seats are available for farmers, experts in child health, school food service personnel, and other professionals with interests in agriculture, nutrition, and education.

Nomination forms and more information are available on DATCP’s website. Nomination forms and questions should be sent to DATCP Farm to School and Institution Program, 2811 Agriculture Drive, Madison, WI 53708, or emailed to DATCP Farm to School and Institution Specialist April Yancer at april.yancer@wisconsin.gov.

