The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the Village of Randolph is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. The project includes reconstruction associated with watermain, sanitary sewer and stormwater improvement along portions of Center Street, Church Street, 1st Street, Sunny Side Place and Grove Street.
Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.
The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by June 5, 2023 to:
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2
Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.
