Gov. Tony Evers, on Friday, Jan. 6,  signed Executive Order #183, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to persisting challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather and the impact it has on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane, this Executive Order will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of these products throughout the state.  

“Over the past weeks, residents and industry alike have had to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting residential heating fuel like propane and heating oil moving now to those who need it will help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.