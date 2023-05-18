The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the handgun range at the Columbia County Shooting Range at Mud Lake Wildlife Area is open following safety improvements.
Range users are encouraged to check the range webpage for more information and updates about the range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.