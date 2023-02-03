Stewardship Friends Grant

A couple walking along a newly built boardwalk at Newport State Park, courtesy of Stewardship Friends Grant funding.

 Newport Wilderness Society

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the approval of Stewardship funding for Friends Grants to 25 non-profit organizations for improvement at DNR properties across the state. Governor Evers’ State Building Commission approved the funding, which includes 29 projects for a total of $326,600 in Stewardship grants, leveraging $371,500 in matching contributions and $3.4 million in total project costs.

The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund was created in 1989 to preserve important natural communities, protect water quality and fisheries, and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation. Within this program, a portion of Stewardship funds from the state’s biennial budget is used to support important recreational projects and improvements at state properties. Many construction and property development projects at DNR’s state parks, trails, forests and other state lands are made possible with the Stewardship Program’s annual funding.

