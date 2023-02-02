The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that it will hold a listening session for the proposed Wolf Management Plan on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 as part of the public review and comment period.
This listening session is an additional opportunity for anyone interested to provide input on the proposed plan while the public review and comment period remains open until Feb. 28.
Members of the public who do not wish to provide testimony during the hearing and only want to listen can watch a live feed of the hearing on the DNR’s YouTube channel. After the event, the recording will be accessible on YouTube for on-demand viewing.
DNR staff will give a brief overview of the plan, and the public comment period will immediately follow. To make sure we hear from everyone who registers to speak, staff will not be addressing questions.
Wolf Management Plan Comments
WHAT: Proposed Wolf Management Plan Listening Session
WHEN: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7
