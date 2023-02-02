Gray wolf

Gray Wolf (Canis lupus) and winter snow

 Ken Canning

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that it will hold a listening session for the proposed Wolf Management Plan on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 as part of the public review and comment period.

This listening session is an additional opportunity for anyone interested to provide input on the proposed plan while the public review and comment period remains open until Feb. 28.

