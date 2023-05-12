The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) today announced eight meat processors will receive grants through the 2023 Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program. These grants aim to grow Wisconsin’s meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.

"Wisconsin’s meat processors are a key component of a resilient supply chain, and I was proud to support them in their work by creating this grant program in 2021," said Gov. Tony Evers. “Even still, need continues to outpace available funding, which is why investing in and supporting our local meat processors continues to be a top priority for me and our budget includes an additional $1.6 million to continue this successful program. I look forward to the Legislature joining me by supporting this opportunity to invest in our meat processors and bolster this critical supply chain well into the future.” 

