The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) today announced eight meat processors will receive grants through the 2023 Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program. These grants aim to grow Wisconsin’s meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.
"Wisconsin’s meat processors are a key component of a resilient supply chain, and I was proud to support them in their work by creating this grant program in 2021," said Gov. Tony Evers. “Even still, need continues to outpace available funding, which is why investing in and supporting our local meat processors continues to be a top priority for me and our budget includes an additional $1.6 million to continue this successful program. I look forward to the Legislature joining me by supporting this opportunity to invest in our meat processors and bolster this critical supply chain well into the future.”
A total of $200,000 was available for this year’s meat processor grants, with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients were selected through a competitive review process and are required to provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount. These grants are available through the 2021-23 biennial state budget, which included a $200,000 annual investment to help meat processors increase throughput.
DATCP received 70 applications with more than $2.8 million in grant requests. The eight grant recipients and their planned projects include:
Salchert Meats, St. Cloud
Provide infrastructure for long-term sustainability project.
JM Watkins LLC, Plum City
Complete expansion and new storefront construction.
Wisconsin River Meats, Mauston
Invest in expanded refrigeration and rail hanging system.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls, River Falls
Fund renovation of livestock holding pens and handling facilities.
NF Packing, Inc., Elkhorn
Build a USDA-licensed facility to address critical gaps in meat supply chain.
The Durand Smokehouse, Durand
Invest in processing and automation expansion.
Sailer’s Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood
Complete expansion to improve efficiency and competitiveness.
D-D Meat Processing, Sheboygan Falls
Invest in refrigeration and industrial tank expansion.
“Wisconsin has a strong history of meat processing, and I appreciate the Governor and Legislature’s work to support this critical piece of our food supply chain,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “These grants help meat processors expand to address the needs of the livestock industry and consumers. Our state has the great opportunity to increase the dollars for this program to meet the need and strong interest from industry for this funding.”
