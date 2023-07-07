A coalition of families in the Hartland-Lakeside School District has sent a letter to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul seeking the support of the Wisconsin Department of Justice in addressing long-running government transparency and ethics issues on the District’s school board. 

Under state law, when a government entity like a school board fails to respond to an open records request, the persons requesting the records can ask the state Attorney General to file a legal action. Some open records requests in the Hartland School District have been pending as long as 9 months. 

