Led by Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin’s GOP delegation in the House delivered a ringing endorsement of Congressional gridlock yesterday, continuing to back Kevin McCarthy’s seemingly doomed bid for Speaker. Despite the best efforts of Bryan Steil, Derrick Van Orden, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Tom Tiffany and Gallagher, McCarthy bled support from his caucus with each round of voting.
Adding insult to injury, Gallagher also admitted that the GOP failure to govern is now preventing him from receiving classified security briefings. While Democrats remain focused on fighting for the issues that matter to working families, like lowering costs and creating jobs, Republicans are fighting each other.
(0) comments
