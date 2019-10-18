- Third quarter results showed relative strength in the Americas, APME and Right Management; continued headwinds in Europe - US, UK, Japan, Norway, Spain, and Canada were the key markets that delivered positive revenue growth - Greater China JV completed Hong Kong public offering in July 2019; ManpowerGroup remains largest shareholder and recorded a non-cash accounting gain of $30 million - Repurchased $51 million of common stock during the quarter - Anticipate a continuation of revenue trend into the fourth quarter