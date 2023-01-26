Wisconsin DHS

In recognition of Governor Tony Evers proclamation declaring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) is encouraging residents to continue the fight against human trafficking by raising awareness and reporting tips to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates trafficking to be a $150 billion-a-year global enterprise and is the world’s fastest growing criminal activity. An estimated 25 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking.

