As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers this week used his fifth State of the State address to call for $1.3 billion in new spending on mental health initiatives, addressing PFAS and bolstering the state's workforce, along with a big boost in state aid to local governments that could near $500 million more a year.
GOP legislative leaders warned the governor’s proposals could drive the state into debt in the long-term despite an estimated budget surplus of almost $7 billion.
